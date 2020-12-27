From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Umu-Ojukwu family in Nkolofia village, Awka Etiti, Anambra State has raised the alarm over alleged attempt to scuttle police investigations into the murder of the son of the late former traditional ruler of the community, Prince Chukwuma Ojukwu.

The deceased, popularly known as Agujiugo, was murdered inside his father’s palace by yet-to-be-identified assailants on September 7, 2020.

The family, in a petition written to the Inspector General of Police through their lawyer, Nkem Olisa, accused the police of plot to scuttle the investigations at the instance of one of the suspects who had vowed to kill the case through her connections.

It also alleged that one of the prime suspects was yet to make a police statement despite repeatedly being fingered by various parties who had made their own statements.

The family, therefore, called for the transfer of the case to any office in the South East to unravel the circumstances behind the dastardly act.

The petition titled “Attempt to scuttle investigations into the murder of Prince Chukwumezie Ojukwu,” partly read: “Our clients the Umu-Ojukwu Royal Family on November 17, 2020 wrote a petition to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner of Police calling for an investigation into the murder of their son, Chukwuma Angus Ojukwu (alias Agujiugo).