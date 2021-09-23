From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A popular masquerade custodian, Kayode Esuleke, his son, Ifasola Esuleke, Adeosun Kola and Idowu Abimbola, have been granted bail by an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, yesterday.

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi granted them bail in the sum of N10million with two sureties in like sum.

The court said one of the sureties must be a land owner and the defendants must submit their traveling documents to the court.

The defendants are standing trial on thirteen count charges bothering on alleged murder of one Salahudeen Moshood, attempted murder, malicious damage, assault occasioning harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

They were alleged to have committed the purported crime on June 26, 2021, around 2pm, at Oluode Aranhin, Osogbo.

The case has been adjourned to November 2, for hearing.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.