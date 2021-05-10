By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A murder suspect, Omolola Rotimi Ejioye, (aka “Eji”), has died in unexplained circumstances in police detention in Lagos.

His family and friends had alleged that Ejioye was tortured to death by policemen at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, of the Lagos State Police Command.

The deceased was transferred from a police station at Ikorodu to the SCIID in Panti on May 4, but later died on Sunday.

The Lagos State Police Command has refuted the story, saying that the suspect was not turtured to death by the police.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Command wished to clear the air on the alleged torture and killing of Omolola Rotimi Ejioye (aka “Eji”) by the operatives of the SCIID Panti, Yaba on Sunday May 9.

‘The Command wishes to state in clear terms that a case of suspected murder was transferred from Ikorodu Division to SCIID, on May 4, for discreet investigation. One Rotimi Omolola, the deceased, was equally brought along with the casefile and other suspects,’ he said.

‘On May 7, at about 4 am, the attention of the officers on duty at SCIID, was drawn to a strange behaviour of the suspect, Omolola, suggesting an underlining illness and he was quickly rushed to Falomo Police Hospital, Ikoyi, where he gave up the ghost while on admission.

‘The body has been deposited at mortuary for the performance of autopsy to ascertain the probable cause of death.

‘The Command, therefore ,urges the general public to disregard the fake, unfounded and mischievous news which has been in circulation by certain individuals to distort the fact and escalate misinformation on the incident, for reasons best known to them.

‘The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commiserating with the family of the deceased suspect, reiterates that the suspect was neither tortured nor maltreated by the police, at any point, despite his alleged involvement in the murder case under investigation.

‘The CP also reaffirms and assures the general public that the Police Command, under his watch, will continually discharge its duties in line with the provisions of the law and kick against violation of human rights as well as abuse and misuse of power in the state.’