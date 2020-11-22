Gabriel Dike

The management, Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State has described the tragic death of the former Chairman, 6th College Governing Council, Philips Tatari Shekwo, as a great loss to the nation.

Shekwo, who was also the APC Chairman, Nasarawa State, was murdered by gunmen who invaded his residence at Bukan Sidi, Lafia, Nasarawa State at 11pm on Saturday and abducted him to an unknown destination. His body was found lifeless on Sunday, hours after his abduction.

The college in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sam Otti, said the Personal Assistant to the late chairman, Louis Azige, confirmed his death on Sunday afternoon. He said his body was found lifeless.

Responding on behalf of the college management, the Provost, Dr Tessy Okoli, expressed shock on the unfortunate incident, describing the former chairman as a godly and peace-loving man. She said his death was an irretrievable loss to the college, where he served meritoriously as chairman of governing council.

She said the late Shekwo conducted himself with decorum and worked selflessly for the growth of the institution throughout his tenure as Council Chairman. She said the deceased was highly instrumental to key decisions that attracted development projects in the College during the period.

The management urged the security agencies to investigate the circumstances that led to his death and fish out the killers.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, the management urged Shekwo’s family, his wife and children to derive consolation from the Biblical promise that precious in the eyes of God is the death of his faithful (Psalm 116:15).