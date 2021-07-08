From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Hearing in the trial of four persons in the alleged murder of the Obi of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, late Akaeze Ofolue III, was stalled, yesterday, following the absence of the accused persons in court.

Officials of the correctional facility where the four accused persons were remanded could not produce them at the Delta State High Court, Ibusa, as a result of logistics issues.

Hence, the consolidated suit numbers A/20c/3017 and A/198/2017 were adjourned by the court to August 3, 2021, for further hearing.

On the last adjourned date, proceedings were also stalled due to the absence of counsel to the first defendant.

The accused persons include Jamilu Ahmed, Suleman Musa, Umoru Mohammed and one Garuba.

They are facing trial over the alleged kidnap and murder of Obi Ofolue III in January, 2016.

Obi Ofolue III was kidnapped on January 5, 2016, while on his way to Asaba, by heavily armed men who led him into the bush.

Efforts to rescue him unhurt were futile as his decomposing body was found two weeks later leaning on a tree.

