Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

There was a free flow of tears in Benin City as the body of the late Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, an 100 Level Microbiology Student of University of Benin was laid to rest.

Her remains were taken to the Peace Sanctuary of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Benin City, where a Service of Song was conducted for her.

Speaking at the service of song, the clergyman, Pastor Dele Balogun, described her as a very devoted member of the church who did not joke with the things of God.

Her remains were later taken to the Third Cemetery for burial.

In a statement issued by her family, they described the late Uwaila as a very hardworking and committed daughter whose presence would be greatly missed by them and all that have come in contact with her while she was alive.

They said she lived her life as a dedicated Christian who took the things of God very seriously.

Mrs. Ufuoma Akpobi who spoke for the Indomitable Youth Organisation, (IYO), the issues of rape is what the organization frowns at and would do all in its power to ensure that justice is done for the late Uwaila

Akpobi said survivors of rape should speak up, pursue justice and not be intimidated by the act.

Recall that the said Uwaila was said to have gone to the church to read when the suspects went into the church, raped and inflicted a very serious injury on her that eventually led to her death days later in the hospital.

Recall also that the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, had since paraded six suspects who allegedly raped her in a church in Ihovbe quarters in Benin and the suspects are Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs. Tina Samuel, Mrs. Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.