Controversy has continued to trail the kill- ing of a student of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Nurudeen Alowonle, as mortuary attendants at Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, produced a wrong body for the family, activists and friends who had gathered to pick his remains for burial.

Alowonle, Faculty of Education student, was shot death on Wednesday night after the Iba gate

of the university while a staff of the institution with him was injured.

He was a student activist, Coordinator, Education Rights Campaign (ERC), Lagos State chapter, member of the Democratic Socialist Movement (DSM) and former presidential candidate in the students union elections of 2019.