A coalition of organizations, Enugu Youth Coalition for Good Governance, has berated some civil society organizations in the state for giving the state government a 14-day ultimatum to release the three suspects in the murder of Mrs. Maria Amadi, the former head of nursing services, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu.

In a statement by the coordinator of the youth coalition and the Executive Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, Comrade Paschal Ugwu, the group disclosed that the murder case is in court and subjudice.

Describing the 14-day ultimatum to the state government as baseless, diversionary and mere shadow-chasing, the youth group warned the purported CSOs to respect the rule of law and allow justice to take its course, adding that any attempt to divert attention and ridicule the state government’s commitment to justice will be firmly resisted.

The youths stated that that the “kangaroo” ultimatum was the handiwork of those who are afraid of justice and have skeletons in their cupboards, wondering why they should not allow the judiciary and the security agencies carry out their due responsibilities, according to the law.