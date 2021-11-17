From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Leaders and Youths of Ekiugbo community in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, called on the Police High Command in Edo State and Abuja to carry out a thorough investigation over the killing of one Ikpomwonsa.

The killing of Ikpomwonsa was allegedly led by one Justin Omoruyi now said to be held at Special Weapon and Tactics, SWAT team of the Police in Abuja.

The killing allegedly carried out by the suspect in company of others suspects said to be at large, has reportedly heightened tension in the rural agrarian community of Ekiugbo, raising fear of a breakdown of law and order in the area.

Members of the community have also fingered a senior security aide to the governor, Mr. Haruna Yusuf for shielding the said suspects, who they alleged used the Vigilante Service under his control.

They, therefore, called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to call his security aide to order.

But in a swift reaction, Haruna Yusuf, denied any involvement in the incident, adding that he learnt that some fake vigilantes were mobilized to the community by an APC chieftain which led to the shoot-out.

“I’m too busy to have time for all that rubbish. The police in Edo and Abuja are handling the matter so if anyone is making any allegation or petition he is just wasting his time”, he said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the troubled community through the chambers of their solicitors, Douglas Ogbankwa law firm, have in a petition to the Commissioner of Inspector General of Police, titled “Petition of murder, Attempted murder, waging communal war, Illegal possession of fire Arms , Cultism, violence and conduct likely to cause breach of peace”, urged the police authority to bring the alleged “culprit to book and protect the legal rights and safety of the inhabitants of Ekiugbo community.

“That our client is the Ohen of Ekiugbo village according to the authority given to him by the Benin Traditional Council, Oba’s Palace, Benin City to take charge of the administration of the village.

“That the Petition addressed to the IGP , Edo state Police command is being investigated by the anti-cultism unit and the petition is addressed to the AIG, zone 5 headquarters, is being investigated by the surveillance unit.

“That arrest was made in both matters and guns were recovered from suspects. That on Tuesday, the 12th of October, 2021 in the forenoon, Chief Okhu Omanronyi Erhunmwense, the Ohen of Ekiugbo village received four visitors at his home. The visitors are relatives of Chief Okhumanronyi Erhunmwense namely, Martin Ebohon, Osas Osayande, Kelvin Omere and Ikpomwonsa Omoruyi.

“That on their way back home in the afternoon after the visit, they were attacked by armed men led by Justin Omoruyi along Ogheghe road , Ekiugbo community.

“That some men dressed in Army uniform and Nigeria Police Vigilante, came to the scene of the shoot-out, the Nigeria Police vigilante were identified as Kennedy Akhimien one Barnabas, Unity Ugbo Amovie and others.

“We are begging the commissioner of police and inspector general of police to conduct a very thorough investigation”, the petition read.