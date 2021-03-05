From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) said the organization has been operating above religious, ethnic and sectional sentiment since the appointment of Mr. Joseph Ari as the Director General by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Director, Public Affairs Department, Suleyol Fred-Chagu in a press statement issued in Jos on Friday, described the claims made by Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), accusing the Director General, Mr. Joseph Ari of nepotism, wrongful appointments and marginalization of Muslims in running the agency as a calculated attempt to tarnish his hard earned reputation.

She described Mr. Ari as a detribalised Nigerian who has formed long lasting and enduring relationship cutting across all Faith’s and tribes in the country.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press release entitled: Investigate Mother of all Nepotism in ITF, Jos: by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), accusing the Director-General of the ITF, Mr. Joseph Ari of ‘nepotism, wrongful appointments and marginalisation of Muslims in the running of the agency’.

“The Director-General is a devoted Christian, whose lineage, including his direct siblings is populated by both religions. As a result of this, he does not believe in nepotism and tribalism and does not indulge in religious bigotry.

“The DG is a detribalised Nigerian who has formed long lasting and enduring relationships cutting across all faiths and tribes in Nigeria. With regards to what the group alleged to be “Christianisation” and “Plateaurisation” agenda of the DG in the ITF, we want to place on record that this is far from the truth and a product of the imagination of the writer.

“The recruitment exercise conducted in February, 2019 that they hinged their allegations on, followed all due processes and was co-ordinated by the Federal Character Commission, which even issued a letter of compliance to the Fund after the exercise.

“It must equally be noted that the DG recused himself from the examination\ interview sessions that were conducted by a panel that comprised officials of our parent ministry- the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Character Commission and the ITF Governing Council, which is headed by Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, OFR- a detribalised Nigerian among others.

Fred-Chagu said that the Director General has endured that all zones are represented in the Managemen, which is the first time such has happened in the history of the organization.

She noted that since the appointment of Mr. Ari, the organisation that was restive, suffering from poor perception and performance is now excelling.

“ITF has transformed into one of the key organisations that are contributing significantly to the attainment of the policy objectives of the Federal Government in line with its mandate.”