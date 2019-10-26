The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on relevant authorities to ensure prosecution of four officials of Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) who allegedly beat one Odion Samuel, to death.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Akintola said, the incidence occurred on Oct. 14, after the officials allegedly flagged down the deceased’s Audi 80 model car at Okhuaihe Hill along Benin-Agbor Road

He described the alleged killing as callous, wicked and detestable and demanded the prosecution of the officials involved.

”The alleged killing of Samuel Omafo Odion is callous, wicked and detestable. FRSC men disappointed Nigerians and we demand immediate prosecution of the suspects.

”We call on FRSC authorities to stop their men from flagging down motorists on lonely higways, such method is an avenue for extortion, intimidation and other criminal activities like this recent killing.

”FRSC officials often expose motorists to danger by stopping them in odd places. Vehicles stopped on lonely stretches may refuse to start when the driver is eventually allowed to go, this is dangerous particularly with the security challenges facing Nigeria,” he said.

Akintola therefore, urged FRSC to educate its staff to ensure good human relations with the citizens in the field.

”There is also the need for FRSC leadership to review its recruitment methods with a view to weeding out criminal elements from inception.

”We appeal to Nigerian lawmakers to protect Nigerians from FRSC killers by taking urgent action capable of stopping FRSC officials from flagging down motorists in dangerous places.

”Our lawmakers should not wait until Nigerians start ignoring stopping signals from FRSC officials out of fear for their personal safety,” he said.

Akintola called on the police and FRSC authorities to ensure that the culprit were prosecuted.

”We call on the Nigerian Police Force to ensure unhindered prosecution of the four FRSC suspects until justice prevails,” he said. (NAN)