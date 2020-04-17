The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an NGO, has called on state governments to ensure transparency in the selection and distribution of palliatives to indigent Nigerians, aimed at cushioning the effects of lockdown due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Director of the group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, gave the advice on Friday in a statement, in Abuja.

Akintola expressed dissatisfaction with the method of collation of beneficiaries in some states.

“We need to monitor the modalities for selection of indigent Nigerians and vulnerable people within communities at the grassroots.

“The parameters for collating names of beneficiaries should also be made public.

“Such yardsticks should be devoid of religious or partisan considerations.

“It is only when this is done that the system could be described as open,” he said,

Akintola emphasised the need for states to set up machinery for the smooth registration of the aged and vulnerable people in the society.

“This database can be used for the preparation of post-COVID-19 welfare packages for the vulnerable in each state,” the MURIC leader said. (NAN)