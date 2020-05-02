Andy Murray has backed calls from Roger Federer to merge the men’s and women’s tennis tours after the coronavirus shutdown.Talk of one unified tour has gathered pace in recent weeks when 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer posed the question on social media last month.

Former world No. 1 Murray is supportive of the idea and argued that the majority of top players believe it would be a positive direction for the game to take.

Speaking to CNN, Murray said: ‘When you have a lot of the top male players now starting to discuss and talk about it, that’s definitely very promising,’ Murray, who has often voiced his support for gender equality, said.

‘When these discussions happen it’s quite important not just to see this merger through a man’s eyes and to bring more women into the decision-making positions so that everyone’s voice gets heard.’

Women tennis stars, including Serena Williams, have maintained their fight against pay disparities between themselves and their male counterparts with the men’s ATP Tour contentiously offering more prize money in a year than the WTA does.

Federer’s proposal received backing from Rafael Nadal but Australian Nick Kyrgios did not waste any time in rejecting the proposition.