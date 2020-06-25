Andy Murray criticised world No.1, Novak Djokovic for staging the Adria Tour exhibition tournament without adopting any precautions after the Serbian and three other players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki also returned positive tests after playing in the Balkan tournament where players were seen hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and partying.

Murray said he hoped the players and their family members who tested positive recovered soon and added that the tournament should not have gone ahead in hindsight.

“Obviously it’s not surprising how many players have tested positive when you see the scenes and the images and the videos from the tournament and the players party with no social distancing in place,” he said on Tuesday.

“I’ve seen some people say this puts the US Open in doubt, but the measures and the protocols they have in place are completely different to what was going on in Serbia and Croatia.

“For a start, there will be no fans and the players will now know we can all be affected by this, it doesn’t matter who you are, we need to respect the rules.”