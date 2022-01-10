Andy Murray says he is dismayed at Novak Djokovic’s struggle to gain entry to Australia, saying it is “really not good for tennis at all”.

Djokovic was denied entry to the country on arriving for the Australian Open in a row over vaccine rules, and is now appealing against deportation.

The world number one is currently in an immigration detention center.

“I think everyone is shocked by it,” said Murray, who will also play at the tournament, which starts on 17 January.

“I’m going to say two things about it just now. The first thing is that I hope that Novak is OK. I know him well, and I’ve always had a good relationship with him and I hope that he’s OK.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The second thing: it’s really not good for tennis at all and I don’t think it’s good for anyone involved. I think it’s really bad.”

Briton Murray’s comments come after Australian player, Nick Kyrgios, said his country’s handling of the dispute had been “really bad”.

But Rafael Nadal said Djokovic could be playing “without a problem” if he had wanted to.