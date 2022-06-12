Nick Kyrgios was penalised a game early in the second set as the volatile Australian went down 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to Andy Murray in the Stuttgart semi-finals on Saturday.

The cause of his latest meltdown was unclear, with the Australian penalised a point and then a game for unsportsmanlike conduct to trail 1-0 after losing the opening set after 65 minutes.

The incident resulted in a smashed racquet and a few words with a group in the crowd.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

After the tournament supervisor was called, Kyrgios merely went through the motions on court as Murray took complete command to secure victory in 93 minutes.

“The second set was not much fun to play, it was not very competitive,” Murray said after reaching his 70th career final. “It wasn’t really a match.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .