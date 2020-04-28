Moshood Adebayo

Eldest daughter of former Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed’, Mrs Aisha Oyebode-Muhammed, has canvassed a war-time strategies on Kano deaths.

Oyebode-Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of the Murtala Mohammed Foundation (MMF), in an open letter to Governor Abduallai Umar Ganduje lamented the increasing deaths in the state.

The ravaging deaths in her home state, she said deserved a strong leadership action, and not adoption of fatalist view or remain in denial.

The letter read in part: “Kano state already has considerable developmental challenges that threaten to be compounded by this pandemic.

We have a huge population, endemic poverty and high rates of illiteracy amongst other indicators that make us extremely vulnerable.

“This portends horrendous catastrophe for our people if, God forbid, we lose the war against COVID 19. I therefore entreat you to take necessary action to urgently address this predicament and save the people of Kano.”

However, she recommended a seven-point steps as a way forward, which according to her demanded urgent and cordinated actions.

The steps include declaring a state of emergency with immediate effect; lockdown of the entire Kano State and collaboration with the Nigerian security forces.