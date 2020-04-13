Moshood Adebayo

Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), has supported the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos with a donation of medical masks, gloves and essential supplies.

Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

She said the gesture was to ensure “the country’s health workers are equipped to discharge their duties without grave risk to themselves.

“As such, MMF has made a donation of protective medical masks and gloves as well as various sanitisation supplies to assist in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“This donation will enhanced healthcare delivery for patients and strengthen the centre’s fight against the virus.

“We commend doctors, nurses, pharmacists and healthcare workers who have emerged as the real heroes. We believe it is important that the designated centres currently located in the eight states with major airports, should be prepared to safely manage patients with designated holding/isolation areas before they are transferred to treatment centres.” she said.

Also, Doyin Investments Group, at the weekend, donated thousands of packs of noodles to the Lagos State government as palliative measures.

Managing Director/CEO of the company, Samuel Adedoyin. who was represented during the handing over, said the relief materials, mainly food items, were to assist Lagos people to battle hunger, occasioned by the lockdown, which he admitted had crippled commercial activities in the state.

He prayed for quick recovery for those tested positive for the pandemic as well as those receiving treatments in various isolation centres in Lagos and elsewhere in the country.

The business mogul enjoined Nigerians to adhere strictly to health tips and guidelines given by the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC.