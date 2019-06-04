Super Eagles duo, Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi will link up with their teammates at their training camp in Asaba on Wednesday after they were given extra days off by handler of the side, Gernot Rohr.

The decision, was to allow Musa and Abdullahi who are devote Muslims observe the remaining Ramadan fasting, as well as the Sallah festival.

The Super Eagles camp for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opened in Asaba on Sunday with 18 out of 25 invited players making it on the first day.

The team had their first training session on Monday morning at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Musa and Abdullahi are expected to blend into the team’s strategies after joining training on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s international friendly against Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba .

The Super Eagles will depart Nigeria the next day for Ismaila, Egypt for their final training camp ahead of the AFCON 2019 tournament.

The Eagles’ last pre-tournament friendly is against Senegal, billed for the Ismailia Stadium on June 16.