Super Eagles assistant captain, Ahmed Musa has admitted that there was a row over the delay in paying them allowances by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The striker, however, said the players have resolved to put patriotism before selves as they face Madagascar today.

On the claim that they’ve been paid yesterday as reported by some online media, Musa denied the story and pleaded that Nigerians should not dwell on the negative side, but look forward to the team making them proud.

“Money issue should be played down because it can cause distraction to the team,” he pleaded, saying that the players have all resolved to winning every game until they deliver the trophy to Nigerians.

“The challenges we have is not peculiar to Nigeria. It’s a big issue in African football. So, we have put that aside. We are determined to make the country proud; we love our fatherland,” he said.