From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Musa Amadu on Tuesday formally declared his intentions to contest the President of the federation in the September electoral convention billed for Benin, the Edo State capital.

It was however a gathering of the major football stakeholders ranging from the administrators to the ex-internationals and the state Football Association.

The roll call includes but is not limited to former NFA chairman, Ibrahim Galadima, first and second NFF Vice president, Seyi Akinwumi, and Shehu Dikko, and current board members, Ahmed Fresh, among others.

The list also includes; Yemi Idowu, Tijjani Yusuf, Fanny Amuh, Godfrey Gaiya, Mohammed Akali, Rauf Ladipo, the State FA like Sokoto, Gombe, Kwara, Kogi, and Plateau.

Other stakeholders like Gara Gombe, ex-internationals, Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Babayaro, Sunday Mbah, Sunday Ogude, Juwon Oshaniwa, among others.

Speaking during the declaration, he urged the football stakeholders to retake the game, promising to be transparent in financial dealings.

He also assured that he will be bringing something new into the game in the office, promising to work harmoniously with the federal government.

“People always ask what I’d wrong with Nigerian football he wants to fix. I want to reposition and return the game to its past glory. We want to create opportunities to accommodate the stakeholders. We want to return to the grassroots to harvest the best talents.

“We just have to get it right. I need the wise counsel of the past administrators as my committee of elders. We have players doing well in Europe, but can only boast of three AFCON trophies.

“We will give local football the necessary funding it deserves. Our relationship with the government is also key. We will maintain a partnership with the government.

“Our ranking in the world football is not encouraging. We must get it right. Trust me and I will not fail you. I will be accountable to the nation. We will utilise FIFA funds judiciously,” he promised.