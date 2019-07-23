The Liberia Football Association president Musa Bility has said he will file a case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Bilty is unhappy with what he calls the ‘co-operation agreement’ between the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa.

In a statement he said he will file a case imminently seeking to have the agreement made “null and void with immediate effect”.

The recent agreement will see Fifa Secretary-General Fatma Samoura work with Caf as a “General Delegate to Africa”.

A move he hopes Cas “will give interim orders stopping the hostile takeover of Caf by Fifa and especially the decision to bring Fatma Samoura to head the Caf Secretariat.”