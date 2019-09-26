Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ Captain, Ahmed Musa is doubtful for next month’s friendly tie against Brazil in Singapore on October 13.

The Al-Nassr forward is still recuperating after suffering a knee injury during a league match against Al-Fateh in August.

The pacy striker, however, in a verified Instagram account his unavailability for the friendly against the former World champions.

“Thank you all for support, your care, your love and prayers. Will be back soon and more stronger than ever In Shaa Allah. Go strong Nigeria, I love you,” Musa wrote.

A day after the Brazil clash, Musa is expected to throw birthday bash as he clocks 27.

SportingSun recalled that he debuted for the Super Eagles in a 2012 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar. He came on as a substitute for John Obi Mikel and also opened national team goal account in March 2011 friendly against Kenya.

Musa had won a total of 87 caps with the three-time African Champions.