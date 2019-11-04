Super Eagles’ Captain, Ahmed Musa is thrilled to return to action for Al Nassr after spending three months on the sidelines due to knee injury.

Musa played the last seven minutes of Al Nassr’s 4-0 home win against Abha at the King Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday.

The former Leicester City winger took to the social media to celebrate his comeback and also thanked the club and supporters for their love.

“It’s so good to be back to the game I love & to make it a lot more special is the great outpour of love & prayers I got from my family,friends,supporters & all the fans of @AlNassrFC. Special thanks to the medical team,team mates & the entire management for standing by me . ,”Musa tweeted.

The 27-year-old, who last featured for Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has been included in Super Eagles squad for this month’s 2021 AFCON qualifying double header against Benin and Lesotho.

He missed Super Eagles last two friendlies against Ukraine and Brazil due to injury.