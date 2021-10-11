Ahmed Musa has won his milestone 100th Nigeria cap in their World Cup qualification clash with Central Africa Republic on Sunday.

The Fatih Karagumruk star was named in Gernot Rohr’s starting XI as the Super Eagles hope to avenge their defeat to the Wild Beasts as well as boost their chances of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Musa thought he had reached this enviable mark against Cape Verde in September, however, FIFA chalked off his participation against Togo in June 2017 and versus Algeria in November 2017.

According to the football ruling body, the friendly against the Hawks was not a FIFA-recognised game, while the World Cup qualifier against the Desert Foxes was cancelled as the Super Eagles fielded an ineligible player.

“We know the importance of the game against [Central African Republic], so we don’t have to joke with it,” Musa told NFF TV.

For me, the most important thing is to have the three points, and we able to win after that, it would be interesting to me – that is if the coaches decide to play me.”

After representing the country at youth level, the speedy forward made his senior debut on August 5, 2010, in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar – coming in as a substitute for ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel in the 2-0 win.

But he now becomes the third centurion for Nigeria, moving one short of Super Eagles’ record cap holders Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama who have 101 caps each.

Should the Kano Pillars legend – who has 15 international goals to his credit – feature against Liberia in November, he will join the former Everton and Lille stars in the country’s hallowed ranks.

