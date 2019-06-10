Super Eagles’ striker and Al Nassr sensation, Ahmed Musa and Super Falcons player, Francisca Ordega both won the top prizes of King and Queen of the Pitch at the 6th award ceremony of the Nigeria Pitch Awards held on Saturday night. In the Defender of the Year category, William Troost-Ekong of Udinese staved off competition from fellow team mates, Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo. In the Goalkeeper’s category, Anorthosis Famagusta goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, beat last year’s winner, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Enyimba International goalie, Theophilus Afelokhai, to win the prize for the first time. Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi retained the Midfielder of the Year award, and Odion Ighalo was voted the Striker of the Year.

The Sam Okwaraji Award for commitment to Nigeria Football has been one of the high points of previous awards ceremonies. Barr. Akinwunmi, last night joined Pinnick and Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah as winners of the prestigious Sam Okwaraji Award. Enugu Rangers Coach, Gbenga Ogunbote won the Coach of the Year award, while his team carted home the Club of the Year award. Nigeria’s national women team, Super Falcons were voted the Best National Team.