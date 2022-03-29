With Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze now the biggest doubt for today’s decisive 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana, after he missed training for the second straight day, captain Ahmed Musa might start the match in his place.
The Villarreal winger suffered a recurring hamstring injury in the first leg of the playoffs in Kumasi Friday night.
He started the game in Ghana, but was forced out in the second half due to the injury.
The Super Eagles have been boosted with the return to training of midfielder, Innocent Bonke, who was also injured in Ghana.
Bonke trained with the rest of the squad Sunday evening at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
