With Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze now the biggest doubt for today’s decisive 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana, after he missed training for the second straight day, captain Ahmed Musa might start the match in his place.

The Villarreal winger suffered a recurring hamstring injury in the first leg of the playoffs in Kumasi Friday night.

He started the game in Ghana, but was forced out in the second half due to the injury.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Super Eagles have been boosted with the return to training of midfielder, Innocent Bonke, who was also injured in Ghana.

Bonke trained with the rest of the squad Sunday evening at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.