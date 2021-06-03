Captain Ahmed Musa and forward Paul Onuachu Wednesday morning arrived at the camp of the Super Eagles in Austria as the three –time African champions get set for tomorrow’s prestige international friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

On Tuesday, 18 players were on hand to limber up at the training pitch of the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Vienna, where both fierce rivals will do battle in what is their first clash in two years.

The arrival of the inspirational Musa and Belgium –based Onuachu brought the number of players in Nigeria’s camp to 20.

Others are goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and John Noble; defenders William Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem and Jamilu Collins; midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Abdullahi Shehu, Abraham Marcus and Samson Tijani and; forwards Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Anayo Iwuala, Terem Moffi and Peter Olayinka.

After Tuesday’s training, Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr said he was satisfied with the session, and insisted the match against the Lions is an avenue to assess and evaluate what a number of new players can bring to the group.