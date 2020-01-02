Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has boldly declared success in all national outing this year for football fans across the globe promising Nigerians a better 2020.

The Nigeria professional footballer who plays as a forward and left winger for Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr became the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match, after scoring twice against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking exclusively to sports247.ng, the Kano born forward has voiced his optimism for the new year ahead saying ” this year is going to be a great as a team and an individual, we still have to book our 2021 AFCON ticket, with that in mind, we will give our all to achieve our aim”

Musa is also the first Nigerian to score in two FIFA World Cup competitions, after scoring twice against Iceland in the 2018 world cup.