From John Adams In Minna

The Senator Representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Mohammed Musa, has raised the alarm over the escalation of bandits’ attacks on Niger State communities in the last one week, saying the current security situation will lead to anarchy if it is not checked.

Musa said: “It has been one week of hell on earth for the people,” as armed men in their hundreds have continued to unleash mayhem and terror on innocent citizens in their peaceful villages, forcing them to evacuate their homes into homelessness

Musa, who was reacting to the spate of killings and kidnapping across Niger communities in the last one week in a statement, declared that the wanton killings, kidnaping and destruction of property of innocent villagers has made lives meaningless for the people.