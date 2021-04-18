The Chairman of League Management Company, Mallam Shehu Dikko revealed Ahmed Musa won’t be getting paid by his new employer Kano Pillars.

Dikko made the revelations while speaking on the benefits of the return of the Nigerian captain back to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Recall that Musa, 28, signed a short-term deal with Kano Pillars to end his five-month stay without a club.

Musa’s return was facilitated by the League Management Company under the Elite Players Program and speaking about the deal, Dikko told ESPN that Musa is not interested in salaries, but he just wants to give back to the people.

“We didn’t speak much about it. Musa is someone who is more concerned about giving back to the club that made him and he is not coming here to do this for money. He is not getting paid for playing for Pillars. That is the kind of person he is,” Dikko said.

Musa had his first stint with the Sai Masu Gida back in 2009 and scored 18 goals before moving to Europe.