A frontline aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, has pledged to institutionalise and make the APC a political party that will work its policies to support the women and youths in both the internal working and developmental structures of the ruling party if given the opportunity at the forthcoming National Convention.

Musa, who represents Niger East at the National Assembly, also promised to adapt to a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party that will guarantee affirmative actions.

Speaking while in an interactive session with a cross section of women and youths under the aegis of APC Youths Stakeholders Forum, Senator Musa said “In recent times, women and youths in Nigeria have demonstrated a high level of commitment to service and an uncommon zeal as a critical stakeholders in key governance issues and decision making.”

As a frontline aspirant for the position of the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), it is important to share with you my thoughts and plans for our women and youths if given the opportunity to lead our great party.

National Coordinators of the Forum, Dr. Mariam Jibrin and Mr. Uju Kelechi, while presenting their articulated views in supporting the aspiration of Senator Musa, calls for an all inclusive party where women and youths will have strategic roles to play within the APC.

Senator Musa while responding said “I am fully aware of the challenges facing women and youths in Nigeria today, and the series of hurdles they have to cross in order to be heard and be given the opportunity to tap their potentials.

“Our agenda for women and youths as a party will be within the confines of the party’s formulated policies that will be proposed to the executive arm of government. Of course, as the head of the party leadership or the National Working Committee (NWC), it is imperative on us to think-outside-the-box and compliment government’s existing effort in the emancipation of women and youths in our society.”