One of the leading aspirants for All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman position, Mohammed Musa, yesterday visited ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, in furtherance of his consultation to party leaders and stakeholders within the party on his aspiration to become the next APC chairman.

Musa used the opportunity of their meeting to unveil his mission and blueprint for the party as a necessary step in sustaining President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy and ideology for the APC.

He disclosed further that President Buhari has committed so much efforts in making the APC a national party for all and a force to reckon with.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Musa also harps on the importance of making the APC a vibrant democratic institution that grooms leaders, formulate policy and ultimately, win elections.

“It is my view that when those elected in government are doing their job, political parties should be busy working — organising retreats, exchange programmes, party conferences and peer reviews which in my candid opinion more important than only waiting for elections or congress period to surface.

“In addition to this, one of the cardinal focal points that is dear to me personally, is to strive to adapt to this affiliative and participatory system where everyone will have a sense of belonging in the party,” Musa said while briefing Fayemi.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In his response, Fayemi disclosed prior to Musa’s visit, he has been inundated with calls and accused alongside another governor that he was one of those pushing Musa’s name to be the party chairman.

Nonetheless, an elated Fayemi was full of praise for his visitor. He said with Musa’s pedigree and antecedents which he personally dug up on his own, he was more convinced that Musa is a man that is armed with the requisite leadership qualities to lead the APC and sustain its electoral fortunes.

Speaking further, Fayemi promised to support Musa’s ambition to become the APC national chairman.

“I appreciate you for coming down to Ado-Ekiti to visit me. While I can assure you of my support on your ambition to lead our great party, I need to also emphasise that we have a leader in President Buhari and whatever Mr. President decides at the end of the day, is what we will all abide by including you and I,” Fayemi said.