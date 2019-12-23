Musa played for 90 minutes in Al Nassr’s 3-0 away win against Al Adal- lah at the Prince Abdullah bin Malawi Sports City Stadium on Thursday, but it is believed that the player want to return to Europe.

Turkish paper, Fanatik reported that Fenerbahce are ready to bring Musa back to European football in a loan deal. Fenerbahçe already have Nigerian winger Victor Moses who’s on loan from Chelsea on their payroll.