Ahmed Musa has reacted to Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw after Nigeria get in a somewhat easy Group B in the tournament but he also reckons it won’t be a walk in the park.

The three-time AFCON winners who missed the last two editions were pooled alongside debutants Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea as the competition billed to hold from June 21 to July 19, 2019, in Egypt.

Musa has scored six times for Al Nassr so far this term, however, admits that the AFCON 2019 matches will not be easy for the Super Eagles despite finishing as group winners during the qualifying series.

The Al Nasr forward said in a skype interview with Supersport after the draw in Egypt: “I feel very happy with the draw,”

“We have a good group no doubt, but with these new teams in our group, it won’t be easy for the Super Eagles.”

“It has not been easy missing out on the last two editions, but we are back now. The Super Eagles have a young squad, but I am confident we can achieve something.”

“The qualifiers were good preparation for us. We will have more preparations before the tournament proper.”