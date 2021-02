Monaco teen Anthony Musaba admits he has ambitions of playing for Manchester United or Real Madrid.

Musaba is currently on-loan at Club Brugge.

He told Voetbal Primeur: “The first goal after this season is to return to Monaco and breakthrough there.

“My ultimate dream is to be able to play at Wembley one day. The English league is my favourite competition.

“Manchester United and Real Madrid are my favourite teams. That would be the ultimate dream.”