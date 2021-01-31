The Super Eagles captain’s anticipated move to the struggling Premier League side may not happen after all as the winter transfer window drags to an end

Hours before the close of the Premier League January transfer window, West Brom have confirmed that the club does not know the whereabouts of Ahmed Musa, placing a significant doubt on the Nigerian forward’s chances of joining the relegation-threatened Baggies.

Musa has been without a club since he left Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in October, but he is keen on a return to England.

West Brom, aiming to avoid relegation just 12 months after sealing promotion, were looking at the Nigerian to help sharpen a blunt attack that has been struggling to make much of an impact in the top-flight. It appeared a match made in heaven.

But the former Leicester City attacker, as reported earlier in the week, had delays in receiving his UK visa, which was requested by West Brom.

And there appears to be no improvement in the situation as Musa is yet to arrive at the Hawthorns, where he is expected to have his medicals and put pen to a six-month contract.

West Brom manager, Sam Allardyce, has revealed that Musa and his representatives have failed to show up to the Baggies’ Walsall training ground since the initial contact and offer was made.

“He hasn’t arrived yet. We are still waiting so I don’t know what the situation is,” Sam Allardyce confirmed at his press conference on Friday, as per Birmingham Mail.

“We have been waiting for two weeks now.

“I’m not totally up to speed with the situation because it’s not been my main focus.”

Both parties are now in a race against time to seal the deal that could see the Baggies bolster their attacking options.

The January 2021 transfer window, which opened on the 2nd, will close at 23:00 GMT on 1 February.