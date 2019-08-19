The National Mushroom Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NAMGPMAN) has sought for a 30 per cent mushroom content in confectioneries produced in the country, in order to generate income and employment as well as to improve the economy.

President of the association, Chief Michael Awunor, made the request at the inauguration of the association’s executives to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, led by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan.

He appealed to the ministry to work on increasing the production of mushroom with the use of local content to establish nutritional security with a rigid policy.

Awunor said, “we will work with the ministry, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Environment and pharmaceutical stakeholders to ensure eating a plate of mushroom a day is against hypertension, diabetics and cancer.

“The government must help us with policy that will drive this action. Your mushroom on the shelves must have 30 per cent local content. Hotels must include 30 per cent mushroom content in all confectioneries that are served to customers and there will be task force to ensure the implementation from the association. We will strike deal with Indomie Noodles to ensure mushroom inclusion as nutritional additive into the flour for children and adults,” he added.

One of the executives of the association, Mr. Alaya Hammed Funsho, urged youths in agriculture to take advantage of the mushroom potential to create employment for themselves and others.

Akpan urged members to work as a team to boost productivity, saying more people should be recruited and the Federation of Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN) should show more support to the association.