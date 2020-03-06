To reward and celebrate its esteemed trade partners, foremost brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc recently held an exciting two-day event at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 2020 Distributors Award commenced with a pre-awards dinner where popular soap opera actor and radio host, Steve Onu aka Yaw thrilled the company’s trade partners to an entertaining evening of jokes, games and laughter. Guests participated in a series of raffle draws, dance and singing competition to win amazing prizes including 10 Samsung Note 10 Lite phones and N500,000 each.

The second day kicked off with a business meeting with a review of 2019 performance and plans for 2020. Later that evening, the trade partners were treated to an elaborate award dinner that had all the trappings of a big social event including musical performances, sumptuous meals served alongside the company’s refreshing products as well as presentation of prizes to many of the trade partners that performed exceptionally last year.

The company gave out over 245 awards in various categories which included; National Volume Champion, Achievers Award – distributors that met delivery volume target, Millionaires Award, Premium Category – Heineken and Tiger, Funding Performance Award, Malt Category A, Malt Category B, Stout Category, Mainstream Lager Category A, Mainstream Lager category B, National Premium Category and National Key Transporter Award, among others.

Guest including the trade partners alongside their families and friends were thrilled to rib cracking jokes from popular compere and comedienne, Chioma Omeruah aka ‘Chigul’, and performances from Phyno and leading band, Platinum Blazers.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel stated that the celebration is a clear demonstration of the company’s appreciation of the huge support, patronage and loyalty received from the trade partners throughout the 2019 business year.

“We are delighted to express our profound appreciation to you, our esteemed trade partners for your commitment to our diversified portfolio of brands over the past 12 months. We are aware that this has not been an easy journey but we are happy that you have chosen to partner with us to achieve great results. Indeed, you are all great partners that we are proud of and we hope to further bolster this rewarding relationship with unparalleled support to ensure we achieve even better results in the years ahead”, he said.

Also speaking during the event, the Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Uche Unigwe gave big kudos to all the trade partners for being an integral part of the success recorded by the company in sales and volume growth.