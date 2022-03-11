From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As the Delta State is set to host music, comedy and Fashion Expo, Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie and other Actors have concluded arrangement to grace the occasion.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun on preparation for the event, the Production Partner for the event, Mr. Ediri Obada disclosed that the Nollywood Actors commended the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for his contributions to the development of entertainment and fashion industry in the State and Nigeria at large.

Mr. Obada also informed that the Nollywood Actors and others have confirmed thier participation as celebrity guests for the event.

He stated that the event will be attracting several brand sponsorship and notable Nigerian celebrities including the Nollywood Legend Pete Edochie, IgoDye, Godons, Harrysong, Destalker and a host of others.

On her part, Principal Partner of the project, Yolanda okereke-fubara,

said the event is over due, as the State has both human and technical know how to stage the the biggest entertainment and fashion Expo in Nigeria.

She also spoke of the uniqueness of the Akwa Ocha, as a bespoke fabric of the Anioma people of Delta state, which she said has become a global brand as the State is set to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the its people.

She said it is the hope of the organisers that the event will attract the needed partnership to make it an annual event, celebrating different aspects of the fashion and lifestyle of the different cultural groups in the State.

The organisers said the State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa will be the special guest of honour with other Heads of government agencies and Royal fathers in attendance by middle of next month.