By Lucy Nnaji

for fast-rising singer, Obidi Otubelu Stanley, music comes naturally, as he draws inspiration from his environment and real life experiences.

In this interview, the artiste who hails from Anambra State, talks about growing up, career and future plans.

What inspired you into doing music?

Music has always been a part of me right from when I was a kid. My parents knew I loved music, so back then if they wanted to get something from me, there was a particular song they had to sing and I would give them such thing with excitement. I also realise that whenever I sing, I have this incredible joy and peace radiating in me. And talking about inspiration, my environment and true-life stories of people inspire me.

How do you compose your songs?

I am that kind of person that likes to get ideas from people rather than doing all the thinking by myself. I have songs that took me eight months to compose but I allowed them to come naturally. l work with emotions and feelings. I put what I am going through together and compose songs from them.

Did the pandemic have any effect on your music production?

Thank God for digital marketing. I do market my songs through social media.

Asides music, what else do you do?

I am a fish farmer. I also work for a production company but I don’t want to go into much details.

What’s your style of music?

My style of music is ‘Sparsonic’. S stands for Soul, P stands for Pop, A stands for Afro, R stands for Reggae and Sonic has to do with sound. I am different and unique; I have a soul inside of me.

Who are your role models?

I like Wande Coal, John Legend, Asa, Usher Raymond and so many others. They are the major ones I connect with because there is always a message they pass across in their music.

Any collaboration in the pipeline?

None for now. But then, Black Jersey produced a song for me, which would drop soon.

What was your experience like as a Butler in Ultimate Love reality show’s Love Pad?

I was opportune to meet great people including the love guests. I learnt a lot from the master classes, especially the teachings from different mentors and relationship experts.

What’s the inspiration behind the song, Don’t Hesitate?

It was inspired by my relationship, the love I have for my girlfriend. My friend, Sugar really helped me in writing the song. We both put our heads together and came out with a masterpiece. Sugar is the producer of the song.

How do you handle your fans especially the female?

It’s hard, but I try to be myself and be different and sweet at the same time. Some girls will want to have you and your time, but I try to maintain a mutual ground. There are some (girls) that would want you to date them even when they know you are in a serious relationship. It’s just crazy, but at the same time it’s fun since they also help to push and sell our brand.

How supportive are your parents to your career?

Yes, they are supportive. My mom is 100 per cent behind me. She keeps telling me that I have to do this because it’s what I love. My siblings are also in support. My dad is late but I am sure if he was alive and saw the kind of passion I have for music, he would have also supported me.

Are you single or married?

I am not single, I have a girlfriend and I love her so much.

How do you picture yourself in five years time?

I should have a family of my own by that time. I should also own a production company; a record label and a management team that would help the up and coming artistes achieve their goal. I would love to venture into farming and have a foundation that helps the needy, as a way of giving back to the society.