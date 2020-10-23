By Christian Agadibe

Talented Music Manager, Adeshola Adefuwa Cole, popular known as “Sholly Cole” has set everything in motion to launch the “Cole Management Services (CMS),” a unique artiste-oriented music management outfit in the country.

Speaking about the new company which was unveiled in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday, General Manager of ‘Cole Management services’ Mr Adeshola Adefuwa Cole, will offer music distribution service, artiste management service and booking services amongst others services.

Explaining the uniqueness of his new company which will be focused on clients, Cole said that CMS’s model aims at changing how the world see Nigerians by carefully packaging the country’s talents, energy and culture to the world at large.

Commenting further, he said the new company will also give every talent it works with a voice and direction in ways that will beautify and impact Nigeria and the Nigerian music and entertainment industry as a whole.

“Most importantly amongst CMS’s model is that, the company is set to work with their artistes to ensure they earn worthy profits for their talent, as this is one major issues artistes grapple with in the course of their career. We want to build this company as one that artistes can trust to handle the business part of their careers.”

He added: “While they are focused on making good music and becoming a household name, we want to ensure they trust us without the fears of being cheated or the anxieties of making worthy profit.”

Adeshola Adefuwa Cole, whose voyage through the music management industry began in 2009, started out as a Public Relations Officer (PRO) with some headies nominated artistes.

The young music entrepreneur has also been involved with the management of artistes like Akon, Cynthia Morgan, Eva, Skuki, Dotman, and others playing different roles at different times.

He is currently part of Nigeria’s “The Matter” crooner, Zlatan’s management team.

“I am very passionate about the prospect of his new company believes the experiences and contacts he has been able to garner in the industry over the past decade would be very instrumental in the success of the company, “he noted.