It was fun galore inside the national stadium Surulere, as the Lagos BMX crew joined the rest of the world to celebrate the world GO BMX day.

The event, which drew bikers from all Nigeria, had 70 bikers entertain BMX lovers with hair-raising moves in Freestyle, Ramps and Flatland categories.

Team leader and head of BMX Riders Association of Nigeria, Matthew Solomon aka Starboy, in a chat with Daily Sun Sports said the bike riders converged to join millions of BMX sport lovers all over the world to celebrate the sport.