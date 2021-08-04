By Monica Iheakam
It was fun galore inside the national stadium Surulere, as the Lagos BMX crew joined the rest of the world to celebrate the world GO BMX day.
The event, which drew bikers from all Nigeria, had 70 bikers entertain BMX lovers with hair-raising moves in Freestyle, Ramps and Flatland categories.
Team leader and head of BMX Riders Association of Nigeria, Matthew Solomon aka Starboy, in a chat with Daily Sun Sports said the bike riders converged to join millions of BMX sport lovers all over the world to celebrate the sport.
“Today is world GO BMX day and we are here to celebrate the sport because it is a day that is being celebrated all over the world.
The future of BMX in Nigeria looks bright and Solomon and his crew are leading the dawn of a new age of cycling across the African continent.
“It has become our culture now to celebrate BMX day, then before the year runs out, there will now be a competition, where we invite all these riders to come and compete for prizes”, Solomon assured.
