Demola Balogun

For beer lovers and brand masters that gathered at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos for the 5th edition of its Beer Carnival, it was a grand moment of joy and fun.

The exclusive 3-day ‘drinkmanship’ event, which attracted leading breweries, brand custodians and nearly 5,000 guests, was characterised by live music provided by Ruby Band and Vic. Sax, yummy dishes, and exotic shows.

Though, the audience consisted more of goodtime beer lovers and fun seekers than hardcore connoisseurs, the carnival would make brew master and eminent beer historian, Martin Zarnkow, who is famous for Oktoberfest Beer Carnival in Germany, green with envy about Nigeria’s booming beer industry and drinking culture.

The amazing thing about the beer carnival wasn’t just the variety of favourite brands of beer/dark ale, premium cider and aromatic alcoholic beverages available but also the incredible selection that Nigerian brew masters are turning out as prime movers in the sub-Saharan region. With toast after toast of fermented beverage by beer lovers pairing fabulous roasted lamb barbecue, rotisserie chops and assorted rice dishes as perfect accompaniment, the music and comedy shows pepped up the elegant evenings of primal alcohol affair, with friends and lovers cozying up at the Lagoon Breeze pool terrace.

Among the brand builders and partners present were Nigerian Breweries, Guinness, Distell Wine & Spirits, Brian Munro, and 7-Up Bottling Company. According to Sunny Ukpaka, who led the Distell’s marketing team, this year’s beer carnival offered guests lots of pleasurable moments.

On his part, Brian Munro’s brand builder, Idowu Oladotun, took time out to educate the audience about the specialty Campari cocktail mix, which is enjoyed for its aromatic taste, bouquet, clarity and flavour. “We had great moments with attendees that stormed our booth to enjoy red passion taste cocktail, with premium beer as innovative lifestyle drink,” he said.

While Nigerian Breweries staged its premium Heineken draught served to the delight of hops happy beer lovers, Guinness featured its brand new premium barley Gold beer delivered in delightful connoisseur pilsner glasses for drinking pleasure.