Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary was celebrated at her first train station: Lagos Terminus recently. It was a day whisky connoisseurs connected with the Jameson brand.

Established in 1909 and sitting pretty on the bottom of Carter Bridge and overlooking the Lagoon, the Lagos Terminus was a major freight and passenger station connecting the hinterland with Lagos’ ports and major markets on the Island.

With this year’s theme: ‘Celebrating The Freedom To Be You’, Jameson successfully reinforced its passion for celebrating the uniqueness of people. The theme focuses on the bold and free-spirited nature of young Nigerians, who continue to defy the odds in choosing and embracing authentic lifestyles and values.

Guests rocked to music with DJ sets from perennial Jameson Connects performer: Aye, and the magical Camron. Alternative music flagbearers, Buju, Ayra Starr, Ajebutter 22, Boj on the microphone, and Odunsi.the.engine had the crowd moshing, raving and grooving.

One of guests’ favourite memories was Ayra Starr, a welcome newcomer to the Jameson Connects stage, announcing that it was her first time she’s performing to a crowd that looked just like her. The crowd gladly obliged her and gave her back the electric energy in multiple times.

Guests also enjoyed a host of activities including one of three smooth cocktails – Jameson Zobo Sour, Palm-wine twist or Jameson, and Sprite & Lime. Complimentary haircuts at the Sip & Cut experience from Kayzplace barbershop treated ladies and bearded brothers to stylish awesomeness. The Bond & Connect zone had people bonding over Ayo, FIFA, Jenga, football, table tennis, and more.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .