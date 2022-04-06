Desmond Obianuju Enujeko aka ‘DOE BILLZ’ is a singer, songwriter, producer and Afrobeats performing artiste from Delta state, Nigeria.

Born 27th November,1993, He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the North America University, Benin Republic in 2015. He later moved to South Africa in 2017 to kick start his music career.

He started his music career performing at Universities in Nigeria, Ghana and Benin

Republic. In 2017, he signed a recording deal with Alto Max Recordings, a label situated in Pretoria, South Africa and released his first single titled “CONFESSION “on the 27th of November, 2017.

In 2018, Doe Billz started his own imprint Woyo Music and he released `LAST BUS STOP’ his second single and first on his own imprint. The song was produced by Ko’rale & the video was shot on location in Cape Town, by Director K.

The single received numerous airplays on TV & Radio both in South Africa and Nigeria. The recognition from the single put him in the spotlight as one of the rising artistes to watch. His progressive transformation, combined with his lyrical and vocal dexterity received accolades from Afrobeats pundits.

In 2020 Doe Billz released “SHAMAYA” during the height of the Covid 19 pandemic to keep his fans entertained during the lockdown. The song also got him more attention and decent streaming numbers on digital platforms too.

Doe Billz has always been inspired by events that occur on a daily basis in his life and this

often reflects in his music. The sounds of the great reggae legend Bob Marley has also

influenced the way he sees things, his philosophy, art and performances too.

“I have always been passionate about music and see it as an instrument for peace, change and for making an impact in the lives of everyone who listens to my music,” He stated.

“I strongly believe that music should be used, just like Bob Marley did as a weapon to protest injustice, fight for equality for all, and as a form of motivation for the downtrodden and poor masses”, Doe Billz reiterated.

Doe Billz is championing His new school

fusion of melodious Trap and AfroBeat. He aims to bring a fresh perspective and a whole new dimension to the AfroBeat worldwide movement.

“My music is my place of solitude and I feel very privileged for the opportunity to express myself through my music, and I am forever indebted to all my fans and lovers of my music. My intentions are simple: WOYO MUSIC must be recognised worldwide.” He added.

Doe Billz lives and creates his music in Cape Town, South Africa and has been an artiste in the diaspora for more than 5 years now.