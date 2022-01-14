Organiser of Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship says Abuja will come alive as top Nigeria musical artists storm the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja for the rejuvenated basketball championship.

Director of Media for Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, Kingsley Aigbonoga revealed that Innocent Idibia (2 Face), Joel El, Magnito, Ice Prince, Goya Menor, Rayce and Chuddy K will all perform live at the championship.

“The Mark D’ Ball Championship is a complete package as we are mixing sports and entertainment together. Beyond playing basketball, the organisers are bringing 2 Face, Joel El, Magnito Ice Prince, Rayce, Goya Menor, Chuddy K and many more and to spice up the championship with their live performances. Also, we are bringing some other special guest celebrities. Certainly, Abuja will come alive.”Aigbonoga stated.