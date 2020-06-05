As the Nigerian music industry continues to support the fight against coronavirus, rising Afro-pop star, King Steve Benjamin, has joined the pool of Nigerian music celebrities to call for total adherence to the rules.

The Ekiti-born musician said only total compliance to rules can completely wipe out the virus from among us. He said, globally, music has been used to send messages that the pandemic is real.

Benjamin said the secret of his success story was creativity and hard work. The singer/songwriter has to his credit back-to-back hit songs, among which are Konto and Ifeoma.

The Computer Engineering student said: “My singing career began when I was just seven at my local church in Ekiti. It was then that I developed my talent in music. I have no recollection of when exactly my love for music began. I was born with it.”

According to the artiste, as he grew older, the urge to do music grew deeper and deeper and so did the evolution of his music. In 2013, he relocated to Moscow to pursue a different career path in computer engineering. Not long after relocating, he started up his music career in Moscow, and within a short period of time he earned himself the title “king of Afro-pop in Russia.”

For the King of Afro-pop: “I understand music. Music is me and I am music. It is not all about talents because I have got it. In this business, what stands me out is that I am creative, I work hard.”