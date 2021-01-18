A Nigerian music sensation, record producer and performer, Philip AhaiweChukwuka, has said that people will excel in their different endeavours if they discover their purpose on time.

Chukwuka, popularly known as Philkeyz, said, the discovery will lead to investing in their areas of calling, just as he said he discovered his own to be music earlier in life, and this, he said had relieved him of the burden of looking for a white collar job.

He, thereby, advised those who have not found their feet, the unemployed Nigerians, especially the youth, to discover themselves, learn a skill and invest in their initiatives.

This, he said would change their status from being unemployed and job seekers to employers of labour, which he said would avail them the opportunity of contributing to the economic development of their fatherland, Nigeria.

Philkeyz, an expert in piano, bass guitar, drums, vocals, has been active in music since 2013 under his own music imprint label, “PlatnumVibes,” and in the past years, has performed with music superstars like Wizkid, YemiAlade, Kizz Daniel, Nasty C, Sarkordie, May D, Akon, Roc City, among others.

A diploma certificate holder in economics plus a certificate in music, Philkeyz, said he has enjoyed a lot of family support, which he said has also given a leap to his career, as a result of which he advised parents to help their children in realising their dreams and not enforce their own interests on them.

The Lagos, Nigerian-born Philkeyz, who hails from Abia State, Nigeria, with a mix of British blood, which he took from his father, said, growing up, he took interest in music and learnt how to play musical instruments while working inside church office, adding that, music is part of his family heritage.

“I actually came from a family with musical background, because as we were growing up, my brother played the drums and my sisters were singers, while our dad was a lover of jazz music.

“My closeness to music grew when I worked in a church office and then had access to music equipments, it was then I started learning the piano, and other musical instruments. And since then, I’ve developed my interest in music which I’ve today become an expert in,” Philkeyz said.

It was while he was learning all sorts of musical instruments he said he got his stage name from, as he further went into performance by opening a band, then later taught himself how to produce songs.

Looking back on how he grew from a little beginning to where he found himself today, Philkeyz, said, success in life is in stages, as a result of which he admonished Nigerian youths, most especially, to be committed to their dreams and not despise their days of little beginning, saying, with time, they will be celebrated if they do not relent in their efforts.