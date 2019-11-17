Lagos is witnessing a great gathering in gospel music today, November 17, 2019, with the staging of the fourth edition of LoveWorld International Music & Arts Award (LIMA) at the LoveWorld Arena, at the headquarters of the Believers LoveWorld Ministry in Lagos.

The event, which is being beamed live, celebrates excellence and success in God attracts different musical artistes from different continents. It has the theme “Hotter than Fire.”

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos that had gospel music artistes like Buchi, Joe Praize, Kenny Young and some of the LoveWorld All Stars, Pastor Tony Ikoku, Director of Media of Believers LoveWorld Ministry stated that the ministry was at the centre of impacting lives and raising change agents hence the hosting of LIMA to showcase the best of gospel music and related arts like Dance, Poetry and others.

Director of LoveWorld Music & Arts, Evangelist Kathy Woghiren says, “LoveWorld International Music & Arts Awards created in 2016 is a celebration of God’s Word in Music. Over the years, the platform has helped to show excellence to other ministries and raise gospel music starts. This edition will be streamed live on social media and our TV channels even as 20,000 live audience watches the greatest gospel show in the world. LIMA is not only for musicians but for dancers and poets. Our All Stars are seen as people to emulate because they bring God’s Word in a creative form.”

Pastor TT Edun, an esteemed member of the Central Executive Council, Loveworld Incorporated said: “Our ministry is supporting music because there are many people who experience salvation through music. LIMA is more than just music. There are other creative and artistic activities that will happen this Sunday – spoken word, poetry, dance and more).”

Pastor Tony Ikeokwu, the Media Director of Loveworld said it would be an awesome event. In the same light, Pastor Omo Alabi, Senior Executive, Chris Oyahkilome Foundation International, used the occasion to explain the difference the programme of impartation carried out by the Chris Oyahkilome Foundation had made in the lives of many.